Fraudster posing as AIIMS doctor held

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man wanted in two cases of cheating and forgery was arrested from Haridwar, Uttarakhand. He had been posing as a doctor at AIIMS, Rishikesh, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar Sharma, is a resident of Haridwar.

“In 2017, Sharma was among six people arrested for duping government banks by obtaining vehicle loans using forged documents. One such car, fraudulently financed, was recovered from him,” a senior police officer said. Sharma was declared a proclaimed offender in 2016 after failing to appear for trial. “In 2015, he duped two people of Rs 14.10 lakh by selling a plot with forged documents and later issued a Rs 26 lakh cheque from a closed account to settle the matter. He fled and changed his identity to avoid arrest”, officer further said.

“Using technical surveillance, Sharma was arrested between Wednesday and Thursday. In Haridwar, he was known locally as ‘Doctor Sahib’,” said DCP (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.