MCD yet to receive Rs 820 crore announced by BJP govt, says Opposition leader Ankush Narang

NEW DELHI: The Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Ankush Narang, on Friday alleged that a fund of Rs 820 crore announced by the government a week ago has not yet reached the civic body, pushing it into a financial crisis.

On June 6, the Delhi government announced it would release Rs 820 crore to the MCD under the Basic Tax Assignment framework. The LoP alleged that within weeks of reclaiming control of the civic agency, the BJP has triggered a fresh wave of salary delays for municipal staff—reviving the very crisis it had presided over during its previous 15-year rule. He claimed that employees across all categories are now receiving their salaries 10 to 20 days late.

He said that under the AAP government, salaries had been regularised and deposited on the first of every month. Alleging mismanagement, Narang said, “Last week, CM Rekha Gupta claimed Rs 820 crore had been released to the MCD. But till date, not a single rupee has reached the civic body.” He further said that Delhi is now being governed by a“four-engine BJP government”—at the Centre, in the MCD, in the Delhi government, and via the Lieutenant Governor , whom the CM herself refers to as the fourth engine. “Despite all four engines being powered by the BJP, governance is in shambles,” he said.

“Last week, the BJP announced that the Delhi government would release Rs 3,282 crore to the MCD, of which the first tranche of Rs 820 crore had been cleared. Media reports claimed the amount had been transferred, and CM Rekha Gupta herself asserted that the money had been released. Yet to this day, that Rs 820 crore has not reached the MCD’s account,” the AAP leader added.

He also said the BJP had claimed that having the same party at the Centre and in Delhi would ensure better coordination and delivery. “But even after the DMC Act was amended to give the Centre more powers, both the BJP-led central and state governments have failed. Their words and actions are miles apart,” Narang said.