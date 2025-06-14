Stalin seeks rehabilitation for Madrasi Camp families

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, raising concern over the “humanitarian crisis” caused by the demolition of the Madrasi Camp in Jangpura on June 1. The move displaced around 370 Tamil-origin families, many of whom had lived there for decades. DMK MP TR Baalu personally handed over the letter to Gupta on Friday.

In the letter, Stalin said that while 189 families were allotted EWS flats in Narela as per the Delhi High Court’s order, the homes remain unfit for occupation due to lack of basic amenities like water, sanitation, and power. No transport facilities have been provided, leaving workers—especially women—unemployed and over 150 Tamil-medium children without school access. He also pointed out that 181 families remain entirely homeless. Stalin urged the Delhi government to complete and hand over the flats, provide necessary infrastructure, and relax norms under the Slum & JJ Rehabilitation Policy to support the rest.

He requested the immediate setting up of Tamil-medium education facilities and transport. Stalin expressed hope the Delhi administration would respond with compassion and reaffirmed TN’s willingness to assist in the dignified rehabilitation of displaced families.