Thunderstorms, rain likely to bring relief from heat in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After a prolonged spell of scorching temperatures, Delhiites may finally get a brief respite, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms and light rain across the city starting Saturday and continuing into next week.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s official weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Friday — a dip of 2.7 degrees from the previous day, but still 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature remained high at 31.0 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of 3 degrees Celsius from the seasonal average. Humidity levels oscillated between 51% and 69%, making conditions hot and uncomfortable throughout the day.

According to IMD officials, the national capital is set to witness generally cloudy skies with very light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, dust storms, and lightning till June 19. Gusty winds are also expected during thunderstorms.

The weekend is likely to bring continued weather fluctuations. On Saturday and Sunday, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 38 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30–50 kmph) are predicted during the afternoon and evening.

From June 16 onwards, a shift to generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall is expected across Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad. These pre-monsoon showers are likely to reduce daytime temperatures further, keeping them below 39 degrees Celsius for most of next week.

While the heatwave has abated for now, residents are advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms, particularly in the evenings when wind speeds could temporarily spike. The IMD notes that these pre-monsoon developments are signs of the advancing monsoon, which is yet to cover Delhi.