Too hot! States told to take care of women workers

NEW DELHI: In its first heat-related advisory for informal workers, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has instructed all state governments to implement immediate protective measures for them, particularly women, during the ongoing heat wave affecting Indian cities.

This marks the first time the government has identified heat as a significant health concern for informal workers and has acknowledged the necessity for timely intervention. Previously, state governments have issued similar advisories to districts affected by heat waves to encourage prompt action.

For the past fortnight, cities in North, East, and Central India have been enduring severe heat waves as monsoon winds have stalled. Many cities in Northern India are experiencing maximum temperatures of around 45oC, resulting in stuffy, warm nights. Cities in Eastern India fare no better with the weather hot and humid.

Mrinalini Shrivastava, NDMA director, underlined that severe heat waves shifted working hours to early morning and late evening, which may impact the safety of women workers. “Women informal workers face unique challenges while adapting to heat, including travel safety and increased vulnerability during early and late evening shifts,” said Shrivastava.

The advisory recommends developing a Heat Action Plan for informal workers. This plan should include flexible working hours, mapping high-risk areas, early warning systems, access to drinking water, shade, heat protection kits, and support for income security following heat waves.