Delhi CM inspects high-tech machinery to be used to combat air pollution

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected a series of high-tech machines designed to combat air pollution at the Delhi Secretariat. During the inspection, the CM observed the machines in action and sought detailed information on their functionality.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took part in the demostration of new machines. Addressing the issue of severe air pollution in the capital, Gupta reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to tackling the problem.

The chief minister also pointed out that the government has allocated specific provisions in this year’s budget to deploy advanced machines for street cleaning. “The initiative aims to ensure round-the-clock road cleaning and water sprinkling across the city.

These machines will be deployed in all assembly constituencies across Delhi as part of the ongoing effort to improve air quality,” Gupta said. The demonstration featured several advanced machines, including water sprinklers integrated with smog guns, mechanical road sweeping machines (electric and CNG), litter picker machines and water jetting machines. Each of these machines plays a crucial role in dust control and air pollution mitigation.