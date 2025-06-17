Hundreds loose home as government conducts demolition drive in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out demolition drives in northwest and north Delhi on Monday to remove encroachments from government land, officials said.

In Ashok Vihar’s Jailorwala Bagh area, a Special Task Force (STF) team, accompanied by excavators and around 250 police personnel, razed over 200 structures. “A demolition drive was carried out in Ashok Vihar,” confirmed DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

Simultaneously, a similar operation was launched near a railway line in Wazirpur to clear "illegal settlements." Security was tight, with two companies of paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel deployed to maintain order, a senior officer said.

This marked the second clearance operation in the area this month. A previous drive on June 2 had stirred political attention. Reacting to it, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remarked, “If a railway line is encroached and there is an accident, who will be responsible?” Authorities maintained that the action targeted only unlawful encroachments.

The DDA said that the drive at Jailorwala Bagh targeted structures belonging to ineligible occupants and those who had already been allotted alternative accommodation under the in-situ rehabilitation project.

In a statement issued after the operation, the DDA said that 1,078 eligible households from the JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) cluster had already been relocated to newly built 1BHK flats at Swabhiman Apartments in Jailorwala Bagh. The remaining 567 structures belonged to dwellers found ineligible under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)’s 2015 relocation policy.