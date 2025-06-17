Two arrested for extorting man of Rs 35,000 through fake dating app profile

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly extorting a man of Rs 35,000 after luring him into a video call through a fake dating app profile and threatening to circulate an obscene screen recording of the call profile in east Delhi’s Shahdara area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Shyam Singh (21), a resident of Rajasthan, and Mangal Singh (31), a resident of Delhi. According to police, a case was registered on Thursday based on the statement of the victim, who claimed he met a woman on a mobile dating app.

After exchanging numbers, they began chatting on WhatsApp. The woman then initiated an explicit video call in which the complainant’s face was visible and recorded the session using a screen recorder.

“She then threatened to release the footage on social media unless he paid her money to delete it,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Deependra Kumar Singh said.

Fearing public embarrassment, the man transferred Rs 35,000 to a bank account shared by the woman. However, when further demands were made, he approached the cyber police station in Shahdara, the officer added.