AIIMS forms panel to digitise patients’ records

NEW DELHI: In a move towards digitising healthcare infrastructure, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to go paperless with its patient records. A proposal to approve the formation of a dedicated panel for the digitisation of all patient data was approved on Monday.

Officials said the move aims to streamline data access, reduce manual effort, and improve overall efficiency in the handling of patient records. Once implemented, the entire case history of a patient will be retrievable with a single click by entering their registration number into the system—eliminating the need to store and manage bulky physical files.

“Currently, much time and effort are spent locating and transporting patient files, which are kept physically in record rooms, especially for those undergoing long-term or critical treatment. This often causes inconvenience to both medical staff and patients. Besides, there is always the risk of losing these files to accidents like fire mishaps. The proposed move will ease this burden for both the hospital and patients,” a senior official commented.