Employee at President's Estate, friend held for defrauding colleague

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old government employee engaged at the President’s Estate, along with his associate, were arrested for allegedly transferring over Rs 24 lakh from a colleague’s bank accounts over a period of three months, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Prakash Singh, resident of Delhi, and Sanjay Chakraborty, resident of Kolkata.

Singh allegedly transferred Rs 1 lakh every three to four days without the victim’s knowledge. He used the stolen money to purchase two iPhones, a motorcycle, a laptop, household items, spent Rs 2.25 lakh in online games, paid debts, and financed travels.

The complainant, a 59-year-old government employee working as Chief Household Assistant, said Rs 24.40 lakh had been dishonestly withdrawn from his and his wife’s bank accounts without their knowledgeDuring a routine visit to the bank for passbook printing, he discovered the fraud through UPI transactions.

The victim clarified that neither he nor his wife had ever installed UPI apps or had any understanding of digital banking systems.