31-year-old agent held for duping Mumbai man in visa scam case

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old agent was arrested for allegedly duping a Mumbai resident of USD 2,200 on the pretext of providing a visa and flight ticket to Australia. After taking the money, the accused travelled to Bangkok and Malaysia and spent it on leisure and entertainment, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on June 9 at the IGI Airport police station. The complainant came into contact with a person posing as Gurjeet Kaur via social media, who had posted advertisements offering visa services. Facing professional setbacks for two years, he sought help for an Australian visa.

He was assured of no upfront charges and shared a photograph of his passport. Later, the accused sent him a visa and asked him to come to Delhi on June 6 with $2,200. At Terminal 3, the accused took the money and disappeared.CCTV footage was reviewed and Kuldeep Singh, was arrested in Chennai. “Singh took the money under the pretext of arranging a currency declaration slip,” said Additional CP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.