5 Sunehri Bagh Road: Rahul Gandhi performs puja at new address

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has begun the process of shifting to his new official residence at Bungalow No. 5, Sunehri Bagh Road. The relocation started on the occasion of his 55th birthday on Thursday, marked by a private ‘Griha Pravesh Puja’.

The Type VIII bungalow, which was officially allotted to Gandhi in August last year, was previously occupied by BJP leader A. Narayanaswamy, former Minister of State for Social Justice. As per protocol, Rahul Gandhi is entitled to the bungalow in his capacity as Leader of Opposition, a post with Cabinet rank.

Sources said that while the puja signifies his move, the full relocation, including belongings and office setup, will be completed before the Monsoon Session, beginning July 21. Gandhi had vacated his previous Tughlaq Lane residence in 2023. Since then, he had been living at 10, Janpath, with his mother Sonia Gandhi.