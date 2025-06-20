Delhi CM, L-G hold meet over security, infra crisis at four main hospitals

NEW DELHI: Amid serious concerns over the safety of medical students and doctors, L-G VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held an emergency meeting to review the condition of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital (GIPMER), and Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

The meeting, convened at the request of the Dean and Directors of these institutions, was attended by senior officers and Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh. Officials flagged a worsening situation involving poor security, acute accommodation shortage, crumbling infrastructure, and severe space constraints caused by encroachments. The Dean (MAMC) informed that while the complex was built in 1958 to house 200 students, it now accommodates over 3,200. Rooms meant for two students now hold 6–7, leaving no space even for a study table. Resident doctors are forced to sleep in corridors and outside nursing stations.

PWD’s plan to build more hostels has stalled as land meant for expansion is under illegal occupation. Encroachments and nearby ASI-protected monuments have stalled construction. Though ASI granted a repair window in 2023–24, the government did not sanction funds, and MAMC had to resort to crowd-funding for minor repairs. Falling plaster and crumbling walls now pose a grave safety threat.

Toilets are few and unusable due to unauthorised use. Sewer lines are choked due to encroacher overuse. A detailed presentation revealed that over 25 acres of institutional land have been taken over by illegal flats, shrines, schools, shops, and four jhuggi clusters. Many retired staff continue to occupy government flats, even subletting them.

Authorities warned that these encroachments have become hubs for anti-social elements, illegal liquor, and drug trade, making the complex unsafe—especially for women. Gates remain open as the campus has become a public thoroughfare. Ambulance access is blocked due to illegal parking and hawkers. The L-G expressed shock, while the CM blamed political patronage under the previous regime. The Dean sought permission for a delegation of students and doctors to present their case personally.