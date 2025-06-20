Ghazipur flower market blooms amid neglect

NEW DELHI: Every day by 3 am, the Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi comes alive. Trucks roll in, trolleys are unloaded and mounds of roses, marigolds, carnations and chrysanthemums are heaped onto carts and counters. The air is thick with the scent of fresh flowers and the chatter of bargaining voices. But the beauty and bustle of this early morning bazaar hides a more unpleasant truth — civic neglect, crumbling infrastructure and broken promises that leave both sellers and buyers struggling against the odds.
Makeshift misery & wastage
Despite being declared the principal market for flowers in Delhi in August 2011 by the city government, traders at Ghazipur continue to operate out of temporary sheds, tin roofs and open spaces. These makeshift setups provide little relief from extreme weather.
“There is no pucca structure for traders. During the monsoon, the whole market turns into a swamp. It affects our produce and customers stop coming,” said Ajay Verma, a long-time flower seller.
With no proper drainage system, the market is regularly waterlogged during rains. Traders rely on electric pumps to clear standing water, but these only do half the job.
“The pumps take out the water but leave behind slush and muck. The smell lingers for days,” Verma added. For an industry dealing in highly perishable goods, the absence of cold storage is a costly issue.
Traders say a significant portion of their flowers go to waste within a day or two. “Half my stock gets wasted. Some wastage is expected in this line of work. But a proper cold storage system would have saved a lot,” said Purushottam Bindra, another trader. The market currently has 412 licensed traders operating across different categories, primarily dealing in cut and loose flowers.
With space at a premium, traders are urging authorities to implement a clear categorisation system to ensure better space utilisation.
“There should be a clear distinction between cut flowers and loose flowers, and space should be allocated accordingly. Each category has its own requirements in terms of handling, storage, and selling. Without designated areas, it becomes difficult to manage operations efficiently and leads to unnecessary confusion and logistical challenges for traders,” Sushil Chauhan, a senior trader, said.
Unrealised Plans for Decades
The market was meant to be a step forward from the earlier flower trading hubs in Mehrauli, Connaught Place and Fatehpuri, which were de-notified due to lack of space and regulation. In 2011, Ghazipur was notified as the principal flower market and a plan was drawn to build a modern complex near NH-24. Officials from the Directorate of Agricultural Marketing claim land has been earmarked for a state-of-the-art facility. The plan includes permanent structures, water reservoirs, parking, cold storage, packaging and sorting units, and even a guest house for traders from out of town.
In 2022, the AAP government announced a Rs 197 crore redevelopment plan, with a drainage system, full electrification, fire safety measures, multi-storey shops, and other civic upgrades. A tender was floated, and technical bids were received.
However, the plan soon stalled amid political tensions between the AAP government and L-G VK Saxena. “The redevelopment project went to the technical bid stage. However, it went cold after the fallout between the two. Then, objections from NGT and other agencies pushed it further into limbo,” said a Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) official, requesting anonymity.
The trading community says they have heard such promises for over a decade — but seen no action. “We have been hearing about redevelopment since 2011. Now it’s 2025. Look around, does anything look even remotely modern or planned?” asked a former member of the Flower Marketing Committee, on the condition of anonymity. Besides, a major concern for traders is the lack of representation in policy making. “Traders are not included in discussions, even though the policies directly impact our livelihoods. This disconnect results in policies that look good on paper but don’t solve our real problems,” Chauhan said.
Adding to Woes
To make matters worse, an illegal flower market has sprouted just outside Ghazipur along the Meerut Expressway. While it deals in artificial and dry flowers, it competes directly with the main market, drawing customers away and causing frequent traffic jams.