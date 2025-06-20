Ghazipur flower market blooms amid neglect

Makeshift misery & wastage

Despite being declared the principal market for flowers in Delhi in August 2011 by the city government, traders at Ghazipur continue to operate out of temporary sheds, tin roofs and open spaces. These makeshift setups provide little relief from extreme weather.

“There is no pucca structure for traders. During the monsoon, the whole market turns into a swamp. It affects our produce and customers stop coming,” said Ajay Verma, a long-time flower seller.

With no proper drainage system, the market is regularly waterlogged during rains. Traders rely on electric pumps to clear standing water, but these only do half the job.

“The pumps take out the water but leave behind slush and muck. The smell lingers for days,” Verma added. For an industry dealing in highly perishable goods, the absence of cold storage is a costly issue.