Delhi set for monsoon arrival in two days; IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms through the week

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds to persist across Delhi over the next week, as conditions continue to build for the imminent arrival of the southwest monsoon in the national capital.

The department on Sunday said that the monsoon has already advanced into most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Punjab. Delhi is expected to witness the monsoon’s onset within the next two days as conditions remain favourable over Haryana, Chandigarh, and adjoining areas.

While Safdarjung recorded a high of 36.2 degrees celsius on Sunday, 2.4 degrees celsius below normal, the weather remained dry through the day, with just 1.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours and no measurable rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Minimum temperatures hovered around 28.4 degrees celsius, slightly above normal. Across Delhi-NCR, maximum temperatures ranged from 33.6 degrees celsius to 36 degrees celsius, all markedly below seasonal norms by 2–6 degrees celsius. However, humidity levels remained high, with a peak of 83%, keeping the discomfort index elevated.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning every day through June 28.

Winds are expected to remain steady at 10–20 kmph, shifting from southeasterly to westerly directions midweek. No heatwave conditions are predicted during this period, offering some relief after a hot and humid start to June. However, the approaching monsoon system and a low-pressure area over southern Uttar Pradesh are likely to drive erratic weather spells in the coming days.