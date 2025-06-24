Four arrested for robbing pastry shop owner at knife point in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a 53-year-old pastry shop owner at knifepoint near a sweets shop in east Delhi’s Patparganj area.

The incident took place on June 20, when the victim, a resident of Noida’s Sector-14 and owner of a pastry shop in Patparganj, was intercepted by three motorcycle-borne assailants while travelling in his car, police said on Monday.

“At knifepoint, the accused forcibly robbed his vehicle and inflicted injuries during the incident,” said a police officer.

Police scanned CCTV footage, which showed the suspects fleeing towards the highway and later moving in the direction of Sanjay Lake metro station. An intensive search operation was conducted near the station.

“During the search, a few individuals attempted to flee after seeing police, who were apprehended after a brief chase. They confessed to the robbery and disclosed that the stolen car had been hidden in a parking area in Haridwar, Uttarakhand,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania.

“One of the accused, who had a prior criminal record, motivated the others by assuring them that selling a stolen vehicle outside Delhi would reduce their chances of being caught,” DCP Dhania further said.