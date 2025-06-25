Burqa-clad man pushes 19-year-old girl off Delhi rooftop; grieving parents demand death penalty

NEW DELHI: The grieving parents of a 19-year-old girl, who died after being allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar, have demanded the harshest punishment for the accused, saying nothing less than death penalty would bring justice to their daughter.

“My daughter should not have died like this. The man who did this should be punished in the same way. He should feel the same pain,” said the victim's father, Surendra, struggling to hold back her tears.

Echoing similar sentiment, Kanta,the victim’s mother, said, “He should be hanged. Only then my daughter's soul will rest in peace."

Recalling the moment her husband rushed to the terrace after their daughter didn't return after checking the water tank, Kanta said, “When he reached (the terrace), he saw a man fighting with her. As he tried to intervene, the accused pushed him away and threw our daughter from the rooftop.”

The victim's younger sister Meenakshi, still in a state of shock, managed to whisper, “He should be shot dead.” According to police, the accused, a 26-year-old man named Taufeeq, was arrested late on Tuesday. He allegedly disguised himself in a burqa to enter the girl's home on Monday and pushed her off the fifth-floor terrace following an argument.