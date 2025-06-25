Delhi

Four people killed in Delhi chemical factory fire

Smoke billows after a fire broke out at a factory, near Rithala metro station, in New Delhi, Tuesday night, June 24, 2025.
NEW DELHI: Four persons died in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in Rithala in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the factory in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, when Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze.

The DFS chief said the incident was reported around 7.25 pm from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station.

Police have so far recovered four charred bodies and the search operation for people caught in the fire is still underway, they said.

