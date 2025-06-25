Kanwar committees to get direct aid of Rs 50K to Rs 10L: CM Rekha Gupt ahead of yatra

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday shared key policy decisions ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. She said the Delhi Cabinet has approved new reforms to ensure better services for Kanwariyas, with Kanwar service committees now receiving direct assistance from the government.

The CM said these committees will get grant-in-aid via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), replacing the old tender-based system prone to corruption and poor-quality supplies.

Only registered committees with valid PAN, bank details, and registration certificates will be eligible.

Kanwar camps will be classified based on tent area and days of operation. Committees will get a minimum grant of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs 10 lakh. CM Gupta said 50% of the amount will be released in advance and the rest after submission of the Utilization Certificate (UC), geo-tagged photos verified by SDM/Tehsildar, and complete audit documents.