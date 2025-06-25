Namo Bharat: Lost and found centre opened at Ghaziabad station

NEW DELHI: The NCRTC on Tuesday launched a Lost and Found centre at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station to help reunite commuters with items accidentally left behind or lost on trains or at stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

“To date, more than 160 forgotten valuables of commuters have been returned to their rightful owners. The items include laptops, smartphones, watches, documents, wallets, earbuds, Bluetooth devices, luggage, iPads, keys, books, and clothes,” NCRTC official said.

Namo Bharat train operations began in October 2023 and currently run along a 55 km stretch from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South.

The government has also introduced the Namo Bharat Connect App, which enables commuters to report and track lost belongings through its “Lost and Found” feature. Once an item is identified, owners can retrieve it at Ghaziabad station after verification or contact station controllers via the app or helpline (08069651515) for immediate assistance.

“Items lost at the station can be claimed within 24 hours,” the official added.