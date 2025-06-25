Razing of Wazirpur slums on, AAP meets displaced families

NEW DELHI: Despite criticism from various quarters, Delhi agencies on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur area. To prevent any untoward incident, a heavy police deployment was seen in the locality. Authorities claimed that due process was followed and only illegally built structures were razed. “We have deployed more than 100 police personnel to ensure that there is no breach of law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Senior AAP leaders visited Wazirpur to meet families rendered homeless after jhuggis were demolished.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded answers from CM Gupta, questioning where the displaced residents have been rehabilitated—if at all. Bharadwaj accused the CM of “lying every day” about not allowing a single jhuggi to be demolished and called it a betrayal of the BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ promise.

“The truth is, jhuggis are being torn down across Delhi, and Wazirpur is the latest victim. Hundreds of poor families have been thrown onto the streets,” he said.

AAP leaders Sanjeev Jha and Akhileshpati Tripathi joined him, pledging to stand with the poor against what they termed “bulldozer-driven cruelty.”