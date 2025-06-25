Razing of Wazirpur slums on, AAP meets displaced families

NEW DELHI: Despite criticism from various quarters, Delhi agencies on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur area. To prevent any untoward incident, a heavy police deployment was seen in the locality. Authorities claimed that due process was followed and only illegally built structures were razed. “We have deployed more than 100 police personnel to ensure that there is no breach of law and order,” a senior police officer said.
Senior AAP leaders visited Wazirpur to meet families rendered homeless after jhuggis were demolished.
Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded answers from CM Gupta, questioning where the displaced residents have been rehabilitated—if at all. Bharadwaj accused the CM of “lying every day” about not allowing a single jhuggi to be demolished and called it a betrayal of the BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ promise.
“The truth is, jhuggis are being torn down across Delhi, and Wazirpur is the latest victim. Hundreds of poor families have been thrown onto the streets,” he said.
AAP leaders Sanjeev Jha and Akhileshpati Tripathi joined him, pledging to stand with the poor against what they termed “bulldozer-driven cruelty.”
Bharadwaj further alleged that BJP leaders stayed overnight in jhuggis before elections as a “cover for future demolitions.” He added, “Without giving a single house, jhuggis are being razed across Delhi—be it Okhla, Madrasi Camp, Andrews Ganj, or Bawana Rohini Sector-22. In Bawana, 300 jhuggis were first set on fire and then cleared.”
He accused CM Gupta of “cheating the poor in broad daylight,” adding, “The CM is lying through her teeth. What kind of cruel joke is this?” He also pointed to the economic loss, saying even small shops were destroyed, leaving families without livelihoods.
“First homes are taken, now even bread is snatched from the poor.” Sanjeev Jha said, “I invite the CM to visit Wazirpur and see the truth. Children who were attending school are now homeless.” Calling for humanity, he added, “These people serve in the homes of Delhi’s elite. If the government thinks it can raze their homes and expect the city to function, it is mistaken.”
He reaffirmed AAP’s support and said the party would fight on all platforms, including the Assembly and Parliament.
Former MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi also condemned the BJP’s “betrayal,” calling it a violation of both law and humanity. “The BJP once promised homes. Today, it offers bulldozers,” he said, demanding immediate rehabilitation and vowing continued resistance through legal and political means.