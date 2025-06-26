Rich in revenue, poor basics: Delhi's Ghazipur vegetable market stands in a state of civic decay

NEW DELHI: Situated next to the towering garbage mountain on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, the Ghazipur vegetable market, Delhi’s only planned wholesale vegetable hub, stands in a state of deep civic decay.

More than two decades after it was shifted from Shahdara in 2001 to make way for the Delhi Metro, the market continues to operate without even the most basic facilities. Traders here allege chronic mismanagement by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), even as the market generates crores in revenue annually.

Flooding, filth and high costs

“This is the only planned mandi, but civic facilities are close to zero,” said Rajkumar Luthra, a member of the marketing committee. “There is no proper toilet facility. We purchase drinking water from outside. Sanitation is poor, and our basements get flooded during the monsoon.”

The conditions are particularly harsh for smaller traders, who operate under makeshift tarpaulin tents that offer little protection from the elements. Garbage, particularly plastic waste and rotting produce, piles up through the day, worsening during rains.