Air India flight receives hoax bomb threat written on tissue paper at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: A bomb threat for an Air India flight departing to Mumbai on Friday morning was received inside another aircraft that had just arrived at the Delhi airport earlier in the day. The threat was later confirmed to be a hoax. This is the second bomb threat received by an Air India flight within a week.

Flight AI 2954, an A320 Neo, which left Mumbai at 2.41 am, reached Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4.41 am, according to flight tracker website, FlightStats.

An airport source told this reporter, “Flight AI 2954 had just arrived from Mumbai to Delhi and the passengers had all alighted. A cabin crew member who went to the washroom found a note on the tissue paper inside it. It warned of a bomb threat on a subsequent flight departing to Mumbai the same day, AI 2945.”