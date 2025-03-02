Light rain brings relief to Delhi as temperature stays above seasonal average

NEW DELHI: The national capital saw light rain on Saturday morning, as the minimum temperature settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius C—4.1 degrees above the seasonal average while the AQI remained in the moderate category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cloudy skies with intermittent drizzle throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded 2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. Rainfall measurements at various weather stations included 1.8 mm at Safdarjung, 1.0 mm at Palam, and 4 mm at Pitampura. At 8.30 am, the humidity level stood at 92%. At 9 am, the air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI of 126, according to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

As per AQI standards, a reading between 0–50 is considered ‘good,’ 51–100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101–200 ‘moderate,’ 201–300 ‘poor,’ 301–400 ‘very poor,’ and 401–500 ‘severe.’

The previous month also witnessed a record-breaking night, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius on February 27—marking the hottest February night in 74 years. As per the data, this broke all previous records since 1951.

On the same day, the maximum temperature peaked at 32.4 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month. Meanwhile, rainfall activity was lower than last year. The city recorded four rainy days in February, compared to six in 2024.