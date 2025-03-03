Delhi Court acquits five, calls prosecution’s story ‘unbelievable’

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted five men accused in a 2015 kidnapping case, ruling that the prosecution’s version was inconsistent, improbable, and failed to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat of Karkardooma Court, in a judgment delivered on February 24, observed that the prosecution’s case was riddled with contradictions, making it unreliable.

“When the entire evidence is cumulatively read and appreciated in light of settled legal principles, it is not worthy of acceptance. A serious shadow of doubt is cast upon it, striking at the very root of the prosecution story and rendering it improbable and unbelievable,” the order read. The accused -- Rizwan, Rohit, Salim, Gulzar, and Shera -- were cleared of all charges after the court found that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to establish their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the prosecution, Rajendra Gupta was abducted on July 12, 2015, and a ransom demand of Rs 30,000 was made to his son-in-law, Anil Kumar. However, key witnesses—Gupta, Kumar, and Pradeep Gupta (Rajendra’s son)—contradicted themselves, leading the court to declare them hostile. A major inconsistency was the alleged ransom demand. Pradeep Gupta denied being informed about it, raising serious doubts about the prosecution’s claims. Additionally, contradictions in the testimonies regarding the sequence of events further weakened the case.

With the prosecution’s case collapsing under scrutiny, the court ruled in favour of acquittal, concluding that the allegations did not hold up against legal standards of proof.