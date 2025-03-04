SFI Delhi protests against Education Minister Bratya Basu in Jadavpur varsity incident

NEW DELHI: The Students Federation of India (SFI) Delhi wing held a protest at Banga Bhawan on Monday against the TMC government and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu.

The demonstration followed an incident at Jadavpur University, where students led by SFI were reportedly run over by the minister’s car while demanding basic democratic rights on campus.

During the protest, SFI Delhi demanded the minister’s resignation and called for an immediate inquiry into the incident.

SFI All India Joint Secretary Dipsita Dhar said, “Atrocities against students are not new in West Bengal under Mamta Banerjee’s rule. Draconian measures are routinely adopted to curb student dissent, and this incident is yet another example. Bratya Basu must resign immediately.”

SFI Delhi State Committee member and JNUSU Vice President Avijit Ghosh highlighted, “From JU to JNU to Jamia, from TMC to BJP, the condition of students is deplorable. Campus democracy is our right, and SFI will always be at the forefront of all struggles against any forces that attempt to suppress it.”

Countless students from across the city joined to show their solidarity with the students of Jadavpur University, and they resolved to hold the Mamta Government accountable on all counts.