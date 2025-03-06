Focus on welfare schemes in BJP-led ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the BJP-led Delhi government’s first budget, the ministers are holding a series of back-to-back meetings with their respective departments to finalise the implementation of key promises made under the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, including the much-anticipated Rs 2,500 direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme in the budget draft.

As the budget session of the Assembly remains less than three weeks away, officials say the biggest challenge will be securing adequate funds to fulfill these commitments.

On Tuesday, ministers Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ravinder Singh Indraj met with senior officials from their departments to review ongoing projects, pending schemes, and future initiatives. “The discussions centered around aligning departmental budgets with the commitments outlined in the Sankalp Patra,” an official said. “The ministers are trying to ensure that poll promises made during the campaign with a focus on welfare schemes are implemented without delay,” the official added.

The BJP, in its pre-election manifesto, had announced several schemes aimed at benefiting various sections of society, including the poor, women, farmers, traders, and youth. With these promises now under scrutiny, the ministers have instructed officials to incorporate necessary provisions into the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, CM Rekha Gupta has invited suggestions from the public to shape the budget, leading to active participation from citizens and stakeholders. On Tuesday, representatives from various sectors, including trade, health, education and environment, met her to share their concerns and recommendations. The ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget is set to be presented between March 24 and 26.

The chief minister has also planned to visit slum areas over the next three days.