AAP councillors discuss party restructuring

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a meeting on Thursday to discuss its organisational restructuring in Delhi.

The meeting was led by Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The leaders addressed AAP councillors, stressing the importance of strengthening the party’s grassroots network while continuing public service.

Gopal Rai emphasised that councillors would play a key role in both organisational development and public welfare initiatives in their wards.

Rai outlined the phased approach for restructuring, with Thursday marking the fifth phase of the process. The meeting focused on gathering councillors’ suggestions for organisational changes and how they can further enhance public service in the MCD. Rai also criticised the BJP government for failing to meet its election promise of Rs 2,500 to women.