Capital breathes best air in five months

NEW DELHI: Delhi saw its best air quality in five months on Thursday as strong winds led to a sharp decline in pollution levels.

The city’s air quality showed improvement for the sixth consecutive day, clocking an air quality index of 119, the Capital’s best since it recorded a “satisfactory” AQI of 76 on September 29, 2024, according to a Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin.

In 2024 (until December 27), Delhi had witnessed 155 days of ‘poor’, ‘very poor’, or ‘severe’ air quality, with an AQI of 200 or more. For the first time in six years, the city did not witness even one day of ‘good’ air quality, with AQI less than 50, in 2024.

“Improvement in AQI was aided by strong surface winds, which start receding from Thursday, leading to an increase in minimum and maximum temperatures,” the IMD said in a bulletin.