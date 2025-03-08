2025-26 Delhi school admissions to commence from March 10

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Friday announced the beginning of the admissions in the government and government aided schools for the academic session 2025-26. The admissions will begin from March 10 onwards.

The online admissions (Cycle-I) in classes Nursery to X and XII for the academic session 2025-26 will start from March 10, 2025 with online registration of applicants.

The link for submission of online registration form is available on the Home Page of the department’s website - www.edudel.nic.in under the link—government school admissions as government and government aided school/ special school admissions’.

Class wise vacancies for admission in each government/ government aided special school for further assistance regarding their online application for re-admission and transfer.

As per the circular, if the number of duly filled applicants complete in all respects received for each class is less than or equal to the required number of students to be admitted in each category, draw of lots will not be required and all eligible candidates shall be admitted.