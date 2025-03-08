Cricket betting racket busted in Delhi's Karampura, three arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police's Crime Branch has allegedly busted a well-organised illegal cricket betting racket operating in Delhi's Karampura area, arresting three people and recovering more than Rs 22 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Manish Sahani (42), Yogesh Kukreja (31) and Suraj (24), he said.

"A raid led to the arrest of three suspects who were found betting on the South Africa-New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final match, which took place in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 5," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Several betting-related equipment and cash, were confiscated during the raid, including Rs 22.62 lakh deposited in different accounts.

One laptop, nine mobile phones, one LED TV, an assistant sound box used for voice recordings and multiple notepads and betting slips were also recovered, he added.