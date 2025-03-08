Former Health Minister Satyendar Jain opposes mohalla clinics’ closure, calls it a ‘blow to capital’s healthcare’

NEW DELHI: Former Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday strongly criticised the reported plan of the BJP government in Delhi to shut down 250 mohalla clinics, calling it a move that would paralyse the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference, Jain urged the government to increase rather than reduce the number of neighbourhood clinics, which were introduced by the previous AAP government to provide accessible primary healthcare to Delhi’s residents.

He emphasised that mohalla clinics offer basic medical facilities, including doctor consultations and 365 types of free diagnostic tests. The initiative was designed to ensure that people do not have to travel long distances to hospitals and could instead receive medical care close to their homes, Jain said. He also pointed out that the total number of mohalla clinics currently stands at 550 and shutting them down would be a grave mistake that would harm the people of Delhi.

“The government should be expanding mohalla clinics, not shutting them down. This is a serious setback for the people of Delhi,” Jain said. “We are requesting them not to shut down even a single clinic,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added, warning that the decision would hurt the city’s most vulnerable populations.

Jain said that, on average, 7,500 patients receive treatment at these clinics daily, and closing them down would severely impact the city’s healthcare system. Responding to concerns about many mohalla clinics operating from rented spaces, Jain dismissed it as an excuse to dismantle the initiative, arguing that many government offices also operate from rented buildings. He accused the government of intentionally crippling Delhi’s healthcare system.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh held a press conference on Thursday and announced the immediate closure of 250 mohalla clinics, saying that these clinics existed only on paper and were being used for fraudulent activities.