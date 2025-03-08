Pressing minor’s lips not always Pocso offence: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that pressing the lips of a minor or lying close to her may constitute an offence of outraging modesty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but does not necessarily amount to aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act unless accompanied by overt sexual intent.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while delivering the judgement, emphasised that such actions, though inappropriate and violative of a woman’s dignity, do not automatically fulfill the legal threshold required under Section 10 of the Pocso Act unless there is clear sexual intent.

“The act of touching and pressing lips or lying down next to the victim, though may result in violation of a woman’s dignity and lead to outraging of her modesty, but absent any overt or inferred sexual intent, the said acts would fall short of meeting the legal threshold required to sustain a charge under Section 10 of Pocso Act,” the Court stated.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by an accused challenging a trial court’s decision to frame charges under both Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Pocso Act.