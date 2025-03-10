Pressing need to restore dignity of Delhi assembly

Democracy blossoms if the legislative wing is firm on its footing; democracy flounders of the legislative wing totters. During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the address made by the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood had an interesting fact to share. He pointed out that during the past five years of the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital, Delhi Assembly remained if not non-functional, it was dysfunctional.

Sood was referring to a data released by a research agency which mentioned, that in the past five years just 74 sitting of Delhi assembly took place. In these sitting deliberations were made for just 215 hours which is just above 11 minutes per day in the past five years. More interestingly just 180 questions were allowed during these five years, and which only 55 were answered on the floor of the house.

These figures indicate that the Arvind Kejriwal government completely demolished the sanctity of the Vidhan Sabha. He kept the assembly floor reserved only for verbal fusillade against his political rivals and the government at the Centre. This he did as the privileges of the house protected him from inviting any contempt from the people he targeted.The general practise of the functioning of the legislative houses is that the government of the day sends a Cabinet note to the head of the state, President at the Centre, Governor in the states and the Lieutenant Governor in the case of a Union Territory like Delhi, to summon the house to deliberate legislative business.

The head of the state on examining the legislative agenda permits the summoning of the house, thereafter the Speaker of the House manages the sittings of the session. At the end of the session, the cabinet again send a note to prorogue the house. Proroguing of the house means end of the session and not the dissolution of the House.

For the next session, again a Cabinet note would have to be sent and process followed. This process in a way monitors the agenda which the government of the day seeks to bring before the House.