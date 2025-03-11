Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says ABVP is a school of leadership

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday praised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for fostering an ideological movement aimed at nation-rebuilding. Speaking at the second session of ABVP’s three-day Student Parliament, she emphasised the organisation’s role in leadership development and student empowerment.

The event also featured in-depth discussions on key issues affecting female students, with several significant demands presented before the assembly. Students emphasised the need for implementing skill development courses to promote education and self-employment, increasing the number of hostels in response to the growing participation of female students in higher education, and introducing a scholarship scheme for students migrating from rural areas to cities for studies.

Discussions also covered the establishment of pink toilets in public places, monitoring the utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund, setting up women’s health desks at the sub-division level, implementing cybersecurity training programs, making self-defense training camps compulsory, increasing the efficiency of fast-track courts, and institutionalising student leadership platforms within educational institutions.

CM said, “ABVP is not just a student organisation but a school of leadership. This platform has guided me from holding a lamp to illuminating the path for others. It has played a vital role in empowering and educating young women in leadership. That is why, in the coming years, this organisation will not just produce one but hundreds of Rekha Guptas. I can proudly say that I am an ABVPian”