Three labourers die in fire at Delhi's Anand Vihar

NEW DELHI: Three people died after a fire gutted a hut in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaggi (30), Shyam Singh (40), Kanta Prasad (37), and Nitin (32). All three were labourers of IGL company. They were residing in a temporary tent on a DDA plot.

According to fire officials, upon receiving information, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at 2.50 am.

After dousing the fire, charred bodies of the victims were found from the spot.

According to Nitin, a labourer who survived the accident said that they used to keep a box of diesel on the cooler stand to light the tent. They used to put a lock on the temporary gate of the tent. Around 11 pm, Shyam noticed a fire in the tent and woke him up. He attempted to unlock the tent to escape but was unsuccessful. Nitin managed to escape from the tent, but others failed to escape and trapped in a fire, he said.

Nitin got injuries in his leg and also a minor flame injury. One gas cylinder also burst in the fire.

Officials from the fire brigade, crime team, and FSL teams are examining the site. Authorities have shifted the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.