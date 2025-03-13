British woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel; two arrested

NEW DELHI: A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Both the accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to reports, the British national befriended one of the accused on a social media platform and she travelled from the UK to Delhi to meet him.

According to police, as reported by Hindustan Times, the woman was on a visit to Maharashtra and Goa and invited the accused to meet her. However, unable to travel, he invited her to Delhi.

On Tuesday evening the accused, along with his friend, met the woman in a hotel where they had dinner and consumed alcohol together.

Later, the main accused allegedly forced himself on the woman against her will. When she protested and created a commotion, the accused asked his friend to calm her down.

Both the accused have been arrested on rape and molestation charges. The police authorities have also informed the British High Commission about the incident. An investigation has been launched into the incident, reported India Today.