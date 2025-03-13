Fire at Delhi restaurant injures six; blaze doused at Gurugram’s defunct Kingdom of Dreams complex

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out here at Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place on Thursday morning, injuring six people with severe burn injuries, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The DFS dispatched six fire tenders to the scene after receiving an alert around 11:55 am.

However, the fire is yet to be brought under control, the official said.

The official added that the injured have been taken to RML Hospital for treatment.

Among the injured, Mahindra (25) has sustained 81 per cent burn injuries, while both Deepak (39) and Piyush (31) have suffered 70 per cent burns.

The rest, Md Alam (21), Sairuddhin (28) and Janak (26), have suffered not more than 30 per cent burns, the official informed.

According to initial reports, the fire started due to an LPG leakage in the kitchen, which ignited and spread rapidly.

Staff and customers were evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Police have also reached the spot.

Authorities are assessing whether safety protocols were followed at the restaurant and if negligence played a role in the incident, a senior police official said.