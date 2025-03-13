Fire at Delhi restaurant injures six; blaze doused at Gurugram’s defunct Kingdom of Dreams complex

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out here at Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place on Thursday morning, injuring six people with severe burn injuries, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
The DFS dispatched six fire tenders to the scene after receiving an alert around 11:55 am.
However, the fire is yet to be brought under control, the official said.
The fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen due to an LPG cylinder leakage.
The official added that the injured have been taken to RML Hospital for treatment.
Among the injured, Mahindra (25) has sustained 81 per cent burn injuries, while both Deepak (39) and Piyush (31) have suffered 70 per cent burns.
The rest, Md Alam (21), Sairuddhin (28) and Janak (26), have suffered not more than 30 per cent burns, the official informed.
According to initial reports, the fire started due to an LPG leakage in the kitchen, which ignited and spread rapidly.
Staff and customers were evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the flames.
Police have also reached the spot.
Authorities are assessing whether safety protocols were followed at the restaurant and if negligence played a role in the incident, a senior police official said.
Fire breaks out at defunct Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, doused
Also earlier on Thursday morning, a major fire broke out in Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams (KOD), a popular cultural and entertainment complex closed for nearly three years.
The fire was doused and no one was injured in the incident, a fire official said.
As many as ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the guards at KOD informed the fire service about the incident around 6:45 am, fire officer Rameshwar Singh said.
This is the second such incident in as many years at the complex located in Gurugram's Sector 29.
The fire started in Culture Galli, an area within the complex that once housed arts and cuisines from across the country.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
"Electricity was off here, so the cause of the fire is not clear," fire officer Rameshwar Singh said.
It may be noted that in July 2022, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) sealed the KOD due to outstanding dues running into crores of rupees.
Since then, no theatre shows or any other entertainment and cultural programmes have been held here.