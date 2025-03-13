Holi: A colourful palette of traditions

As a child, Holi was without a doubt one of the most eagerly anticipated festivals. The excitement would build up long before the actual day arrived. It all began the moment the first hints of spring began to emerge. The fiery red semal flowers would burst into full bloom, painting the streets and parks in crimson. Butterflies would dance playfully around the flower bushes, their delicate wings flitting in and out of sight like little bursts of colour against the green landscape. The sky would seem to join in the celebration, stretching wide and endless in a deep cerulean hue, as if the heavens themselves were preparing for the joyous occasion. But perhaps the most enticing of all was the aroma that filled our homes. The sweet, warm scent of papdi and gur-papdi being prepared in the kitchen would drift through the house, making our mouths water. And then, there was the preparation of the natural colours—dried flowers, leaves, and turmeric being ground together for gulaal. These colours, made with such care and tradition, were not only a symbol of the festival but also of the effort that went into making the celebration truly special. Each of these little moments— the flowers, the butterflies, the smells—added to the magic of Holi. It wasn’t just a festival; it was a celebration of nature’s beauty and the joy of coming together with loved ones. The very air seemed to hum with the promise of laughter, mischief, and unforgettable fun.