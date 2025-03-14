Delhi set to roll out Ayushman Bharat with enhanced Rs 10 lakh health coverage

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is all set to roll out the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The much-anticipated move, which was approved in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government, will see the signing of an official memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Delhi government and the Centre likely on March 18, according to sources. The MoU will be signed in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Five families will be issued Ayushman Bharat e-cards on the occasion. With this, Delhi will become the 35th state or Union Territory to implement the scheme. The implementation of AB-PMJAY marks a departure from the previous AAP government’s own insurance scheme, the Delhi Arogya Kosh. Sources indicate that the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat will lead to a dip in the funding for Delhi

Arogya Kosh.The rollout of the scheme aligns with a key promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who chaired the first Cabinet meeting, prioritised approval for the scheme, setting the stage for its formal adoption.

As many as six lakh people in Delhi will receive health coverage under AB-PMJAY in the first phase. Essential workers identified in the initial list of beneficiaries in 2018, Anganwadi workers and citizens aged 70 and above will be covered under the scheme.