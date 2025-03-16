Delhi's Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station to get Metro Desk

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to introduce a co-working space, Metro Desk, at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station. This initiative aims to transform urban transit spaces into thriving business ecosystems, offering a first-of-its-kind co-working model within the Namo Bharat network.
Designed to cater to professionals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses in Ghaziabad and nearby areas, this well-connected workspace will provide a convenient and productive working environment.
Located in the station’s concourse area, the co-working space will feature 42 open workstations, 11 private cabins, and 2 meeting rooms, accommodating up to 42 individuals and 11 companies at a time. The setup will include high-speed internet and plug-and-play workstations, ensuring seamless productivity. Its strategic location within the station will reduce commute time and provide easy access, enhancing efficiency for working professionals, a senior NCRTC official said.
The Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station is positioned at the intersection of key roads along the Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, specifically at Meerut Tiraha Mor, and is well-connected to the Shaheed Sthal Delhi Metro Station, making it an ideal spot for professionals due to its heavy footfall.
To enhance the co-working experience, the space will be equipped with modern technologies such as smart access through biometric entry and digital key cards for secure and hassle-free entry.
A dedicated platform will manage reservations, memberships, and cashless transactions. The workspaces will be IoT-enabled for smart lighting, climate control, and automated meeting room scheduling.
Additionally, the setup will include video conferencing facilities, wireless screen sharing, and brainstorming zones, supported by reliable fiber-optic connectivity for seamless virtual meetings.
The co-working space will also feature QR-based scan-and-use options for hot desks, vending machines, and feedback collection. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, professionals will have a future-ready, connected, and efficient co-working environment.
Co-working spaces provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional office spaces, offering professionals the flexibility to rent a workspace individually or in groups for a desired period.
This model is particularly beneficial for startups, small businesses, and remote professionals, allowing them to attend meetings and work on projects in a professional setting without the high costs of commercial office spaces. Additionally, the space will serve as a networking hub, fostering collaboration and innovation among its users.