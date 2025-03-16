Delhi's Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station to get Metro Desk

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to introduce a co-working space, Metro Desk, at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station. This initiative aims to transform urban transit spaces into thriving business ecosystems, offering a first-of-its-kind co-working model within the Namo Bharat network.

Designed to cater to professionals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses in Ghaziabad and nearby areas, this well-connected workspace will provide a convenient and productive working environment.

Located in the station’s concourse area, the co-working space will feature 42 open workstations, 11 private cabins, and 2 meeting rooms, accommodating up to 42 individuals and 11 companies at a time. The setup will include high-speed internet and plug-and-play workstations, ensuring seamless productivity. Its strategic location within the station will reduce commute time and provide easy access, enhancing efficiency for working professionals, a senior NCRTC official said.

The Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station is positioned at the intersection of key roads along the Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, specifically at Meerut Tiraha Mor, and is well-connected to the Shaheed Sthal Delhi Metro Station, making it an ideal spot for professionals due to its heavy footfall.