Two held for killing man in road rage in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man in a suspected road rage incident on Holi in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when police received information that two bike-borne men had assaulted a person before fleeing towards Raj Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Upon reaching the hospital, officers found that the victim, Ashish, had been declared brought dead. Eyewitness Vikas stated that he and his friends, including Ashish, were heading home to Khoda after celebrating Holi when the attack occurred. As they crossed the NH-24 cut, two men on a motorcycle from Mandawali collided with their bike, leading to an argument.

One of the assailants took out a liquor bottle, struck Ashish on the head, then used the broken glass to stab him in the neck, a senior officer said.

Ashish was rushed to Max Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Based on Vikas’s statement, a case was registered, and four teams were formed to track the suspects. CCTV footage helped trace their route, leading to their arrest. Further investigation is underway.