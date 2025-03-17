Delhi HC holds lawyer in contempt for aggressive conduct, directs to give free legal service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held advocate Shivanshu Gunwal in contempt of court for his disruptive behaviour during a trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court directed Gunwal to provide free legal aid in at least two POCSO cases as a corrective measure.

Gunwal was accused of aggressively challenging the judge during a trial at Saket Court on November 23, 2024. Reports suggest that Gunwal raised his voice, pointed at the judge, and questioned the judicial reasoning. Despite multiple warnings, his behavior continued, leading the trial court to refer the matter for contempt proceedings.

In its ruling, a division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta accepted Gunwal’s apology but emphasized the importance of maintaining courtroom decorum.

The court ordered that Gunwal render pro bono legal services in at least two POCSO cases, to be assigned by the presiding judge at Saket Court. The incident began when Gunwal, representing an accused in the POCSO case, made provocative remarks like, “You tell me the law” and “Why don’t you convict the accused right now.”

After withdrawing from the case, he reportedly remained in the courtroom with his associates, creating an intimidating atmosphere and threatening to file a complaint against the judge. Gunwal appeared before the High Court, expressing regret and explaining that the incident was an exception in his otherwise disciplined career of two decades.

The HC acknowledged his remorse but stressed the need for lawyers to uphold the dignity and respect of the judicial system at all times.