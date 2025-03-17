Delhi HC to hear ED’s petition against Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is set to hear the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) challenge against the bail granted to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Monday.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja will preside over the proceedings, which were previously deferred at the request of the ED’s legal counsel.

The agency has opposed Kejriwal’s bail, arguing that his release could hinder the ongoing investigation.

Kejriwal’s legal team, however, has maintained that his bail should stand, emphasising that all other accused in the case have already been granted similar relief.

The Supreme Court had earlier provided Kejriwal with interim bail on July 12, 2024, while also referring critical legal questions regarding arrests under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to a larger bench for consideration.

On June 20, 2024, a trial court granted Kejriwal bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, but this order was swiftly stayed by the high court following the ED’s intervention. Kejriwal was initially arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, and later taken into custody by the Central

Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 in connection with the parallel corruption case.

The excise policy of 2021, which lies at the center of the controversy, was scrapped the following year after the Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation. Investigators claim that policy modifications were manipulated to benefit certain liquor license holders, leading to substantial financial irregularities.