Dust-free Ring Road in Delhi soon as drive against pollution begins

NEW DELHI: With pollution being one of the most pressing problems in the national capital, the Delhi government has launched a comprehensive campaign and planned to take measures like making the entire Ring Road dust-free, planting trees along roads, dividers and reducing traffic congestion on nearly 250 roads. All concerned departments have been directed to implement the steps.
The government is committed to scientific and sustainable measures to improve air quality in the city, CM Rekha Gupta said after launching the campaign on Sunday.
“Goal of clean and pollution-free city will be achieved through green corridor development, traffic management and improved public transport. The Delhi government is working closely with the Centre, various agencies, and the public to implement pollution control measures,” Gupta said.
As part of the campaign, the entire Ring Road will be made dust-free through mechanised sweeping and use of sprinklers, officials said. Strict enforcement of measures at construction sites will be ensured, they said, adding that a drive to check vehicular pollution would be launched soon.
As many as 250 major areas where traffic jam is rampant have been identified and all concerned departments have been instructed to identify the causes of traffic snarls with the help from cops, officials said.
Rationalisation of DTC bus routes are being done to enhance public transport system, officials said, adding a control room is being set up for real-time monitoring of public buses. The aim is to reduce dependence on private vehicles and lower pollution, officials said.
It has been decided to step up enforcements on border areas and deployment of sprinklers and smog guns throughout the year, except during the monsoon season. MCD, PWD and DDA have been asked to submit weekly reports on road repairs.