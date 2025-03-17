Dust-free Ring Road in Delhi soon as drive against pollution begins

NEW DELHI: With pollution being one of the most pressing problems in the national capital, the Delhi government has launched a comprehensive campaign and planned to take measures like making the entire Ring Road dust-free, planting trees along roads, dividers and reducing traffic congestion on nearly 250 roads. All concerned departments have been directed to implement the steps.

The government is committed to scientific and sustainable measures to improve air quality in the city, CM Rekha Gupta said after launching the campaign on Sunday.

“Goal of clean and pollution-free city will be achieved through green corridor development, traffic management and improved public transport. The Delhi government is working closely with the Centre, various agencies, and the public to implement pollution control measures,” Gupta said.

As part of the campaign, the entire Ring Road will be made dust-free through mechanised sweeping and use of sprinklers, officials said. Strict enforcement of measures at construction sites will be ensured, they said, adding that a drive to check vehicular pollution would be launched soon.