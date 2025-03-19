Delhi: 18-year-old stabbed to death in Shiv Vihar

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi’s Shiv Vihar area, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday. The Karawal Nagar police station was informed at around 11 PM that a person had been stabbed.

After reaching the spot near Shiv Vihar’s Street No. 8, the cops found that the victim was an 18-year-old man. The injured was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, a senior police officer said.

Crime as well as forensic teams reached the spot where the incident reportedly took place to conduct an inspection. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the culprit, the police said.

The motive of the crime can be ascertained once the unidentified suspect is nabbed. For now, the police suspect personal enmity to be the motive.