Delhi launches direct electric bus service to Noida International Airport

On a trial basis, the buses will operate from three locations—Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla, and Kamla Market—offering direct, non-stop connectivity to the airport. Women and specially-abled individuals will be able to travel free of cost as part of the Delhi government’s welfare initiative.

"Bus passes for persons with disabilities and pink slips for women passengers will be continued on this route as well. Male passengers and others would have to pay," said a transport department official.

The buses will run close to the airport to ensure easy access for passengers. “Passengers won’t face any hassle. We have taken care of all aspects, and this agreement marks an important step toward improving public transport options for Jewar Airport,” the official added.

The project is currently in its pilot phase, and officials will assess its success before expanding the number of buses.

The buses, dedicated exclusively to the Delhi-Jewar route, will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, including fully air-conditioned cabins, GPS-enabled tracking systems, CCTV cameras, and live monitoring. "If the trial run proves successful, more depots in the capital could be added to further enhance connectivity between Delhi and Jewar Airport," the official said.

Regarding ticket prices, officials stated that the fare structure is still under discussion, but the government is committed to making the service cost-effective.