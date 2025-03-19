Elderly couple found dead at Kohat Enclave

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old man and his wife were found dead and decomposing at their home in northwest Delhi’s Kohat Enclave area on Tuesday. A hunt has been launched to find their caretaker, who has reportedly gone missing.

The victims have been identified as Mohinder Singh, who owned a business of readymade garments, and his wife, Diljeet Kaur. Mohinder was last seen alive on Sunday around 8 PM. The police were alerted about the incident on Tuesday.

Upon reaching the spot, the cops discovered the couple’s decomposing bodies — about two days old — lying in two separate rooms of their home on the second floor of a building in Kohat Enclave. “An attempt was made to break a locker in their house,” a senior police officer said. The couple lived there alone, but their caretaker used to stay with them at night.