Elderly couple found dead at Kohat Enclave

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old man and his wife were found dead and decomposing at their home in northwest Delhi’s Kohat Enclave area on Tuesday. A hunt has been launched to find their caretaker, who has reportedly gone missing.
The victims have been identified as Mohinder Singh, who owned a business of readymade garments, and his wife, Diljeet Kaur. Mohinder was last seen alive on Sunday around 8 PM. The police were alerted about the incident on Tuesday.
Upon reaching the spot, the cops discovered the couple’s decomposing bodies — about two days old — lying in two separate rooms of their home on the second floor of a building in Kohat Enclave. “An attempt was made to break a locker in their house,” a senior police officer said. The couple lived there alone, but their caretaker used to stay with them at night.
Charanpreet Singh, the son of the victims, recalled, “The driver came in the morning around 10 AM and rang the bell. When no one opened the door, he informed me about it, as I live in the next building. When my wife got there and knocked on the door, no one responded. She entered the house to find the bodies of my parents lying in separate rooms.”
They have been murdered brutally, he alleged, adding, “It seems that they were strangled.” “Since my father had some medical issue, we had hired an attendant around two months back. We later hired another attendant recommended by the previous caretaker.
He had been attending to my father for the last three days. We saw him leave the house at around 5 AM on Monday,” Charanpreet stated.