AAP funds ‘future’ MCD office with Rs 3 lakh pay hike

NEW DELHI: The BJP bristled with indignation at the chaotic MCD special session on Wednesday, when AAP motions to hike the expense limit of the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) by Rs 3 lakh and transfer money from two funds were approved.

The opposition did not even demand the increase, the BJP complained. Claiming the AAP would not be winning the next mayorship, the BJP wondered why it still went ahead with the proposal.

The BJP’s accusation was that the AAP was aware it would hold the LoP’s office if it failed to win the next mayoral election and made available enough funds in anticipation of such an eventuality.

LoP Raja Iqbal Singh said: “They increased expenditure for the LoP office as they are aware of sitting in opposition starting this April. What was the reason for revising the expense when the current opposition party made no such demand?”

The special session, called for the Leader of the House (LoH) to finalise the MCD’s Budget, plunged into chaos after the AAP motion.

Another decision that irked the BJP councillors was the transfer of Rs 500 crore from the mayor’s discretionary expenses fund and Rs 300 crore from the improvement of roads fund to regularise daily wagers and contractual employees.

The AAP created the funds last year, but the money transfer drew sharp criticism from the opposition. The BJP leaders claimed that the previous AAP government had created such funds to make money through “illegal” ways.