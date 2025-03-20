Delhi's Sarvodaya Hospital achieves 100 robotic knee replacements

NEW DELHI: Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad announced achieving a major milestone by successfully completing 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries using Misso – India’s first fully automatic robotic system for total knee replacement.

Developed by Indian medtech firm Meril, Misso has been making waves not just in India but globally, with surgeons from Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Italy praising its precision, efficiency, and ergonomic design. Unlike traditional robotic systems, Misso seamlessly integrates into operation theatres, even in hospitals with space constraints, making advanced robotic surgery more accessible across the country.

Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Head of Department and Director of Robotic Joint Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, emphasized the significance of this development.

“The adoption of Misso at Sarvodaya marks a significant leap for India’s healthcare innovation. We are proud to lead the way in using homegrown robotic technology that is revolutionizing knee replacement surgery. Misso receiving global recognition further solidifies India’s standing in surgical robotics.”